The City of Etowah held a few discussions about options for the upcoming city pool during Monday night’s regular city commission meeting.
The meeting consisted of three topics concerning the new pool — furniture, diving board and signage.
Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle received three quotes for the furniture to be used at the pool, however Commissioner Diana Elrod believes some of the features should be placed on hold for the time being.
“I think we probably shouldn’t buy loungers given that we are in the middle of a pandemic,” she noted. “If we eliminate the loungers and get wooden picnic tables with the umbrellas we could lower the cost and that would allow the workers to be able to pressure wash everything without removing it and be able to sanitize them as well.”
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood urged Elrod to place her thoughts into writing so they may review the furniture plans during next month’s meeting.
The second topic concerning the pool was the purchase of the diving board.
According to Tuggle, the size of the diving board will be 10 feet, as recommended by the state.
“It will be 2-1/2 feet off of the concrete with an elevated platform with a 10 foot board,” Tuggle said before Commissioner John James questioned the size of the board.
Tuggle noted the issue with not approving a diving board at this time would be due to the anchor already being placed, which formed a tripping hazard.
“The problem is the foundation it is set on,” Garwood noted about the price. “The board is cheap ... having the base and everything makes the price go up.”
Garwood made the motion the city purchase the diving board for the pool, which was seconded by James and it passed unanimously.
The last topic concerning the pool was for the purchase of the pool signage.
“I have worked with the donor who provided assistance for the pool and they have provided photographs of his family that he would like to dedicate his donation to,” Tuggle announced.
“He has looked through what we have drafted up and has selected a few. The smaller top sign would be on the front side of the pool facility with one on the back side. The two middle signs would be placed on the property and the dedication sign would be at the building entry and the back side of the facility at the water fountain area.”
Garwood agreed to placing the signs that were chosen by the donor.
“For $300,000 that is what he gets,” Garwood said before making the motion to approve.
The commission unanimously agreed to the signage that will be placed around the city pool.
The pool is expected to open no later than June 1 of this year.
