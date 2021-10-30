The Englewood Fire Department has resumed giving out free smoke detectors this year in an effort to help protect homes.
According to Englewood Fire Department Chief Billy Roach, the Athens Fire Department, Riceville Volunteer Fire Department and the Etowah Fire Department will be distributing free smoke detectors as well.
“It is funded through a grant by the Tennessee fire marshal and I think it is great that they offer this,” Roach said. “The fire marshal’s office actually has data that shows how many people have actually been saved thanks to smoke detectors, so I think this is a great program. Having smoke detectors in the house is one of the most important things that we can do.”
He noted the amount of smoke detectors per house is based upon the size of the house.
“We try to put them outside of each bedroom and most houses will have four to six, depending on the size of the house,” he stated. “If it has a basement we will put them in near the stairs.”
In addition to the departments distributing free smoke detectors, the EFD will also install them into homes for residents.
“As part of the requirement for the grant we have to do the installation of the detectors,” Roach said. “The best way to contact us if you want smoke detectors would be to email us at englewoodrural@outlook.com or contact us through city hall.”
As colder weather begins to set in, Roach gave a few reminders of fire safety to the community as well.
“Heat units need to be checked prior to turning them on,” he noted. “It is recommended that chimneys be cleaned and we recommend everyone check their smoke detectors to make sure that they are operating correctly.”
One cause of fires during the colder months is from the use of space heaters.
“You need to make sure that you do not put anything in front of or around them. You need to have at least five feet of clearance or more,” Roach said. “We need to be prepared for any kind of weather issues as well. I think Texas showed us last year with the failure of their electric system that we just need to be prepared with supplies and alternative heating sources that are safe.”
High temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the next couple of weeks and expected lows could reach the low 30s during that time period in the local area.
“We had a lot of fires last year during cold spells that were catastrophic, especially in things like apartments where people weren’t prepared for it, so I think we need to be prepared for the cold weather and make sure to have a safety plan in case of an emergency on how to escape a fire,” Roach noted. “Share that with your kids, have a meeting place set up and once you get out of a fire do not go back in it for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.