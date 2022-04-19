MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet today at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. Commissioners will be locking provisional ballot bags and training on machines and procedures for Election Day.
E-911 Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at the EOC Center.
ATHENS
City Council will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
DECATUR
Board of Aldermen will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. today at the Decatur Municipal Building.
