On the eve of Tennessee’s victory over Florida Saturday, two former Volunteers were on hand in Athens to talk about their outreach to the community.
Vols for Life Jabari Davis and Jon Poe were guests at the Athens Kiwanis Club meeting on Friday, talking about their 501(c)3 non-profit organization Legends of Tennessee. The organization was started by Davis and fellow VFL Chris Treece with the mission of bringing “camps, education, inspiration and life-skill training to push the youth to new heights,” according to the website.
Poe is a counselor for the organization that began in 2018 and he also serves as the outreach coordinator and chief officer of The Huddle, a part of Legends of Tennessee.
Davis, who played at Tennessee from 2001 to 2004 as a running back and then played with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, is now a mental health and suicide prevention coach. Poe was a linebacker for the Volunteers from 2003 to 2006 and now works full time at The Recovery Team in West Palm Beach, Florida as a community outreach specialist and certified addiction counselor.
“We started that organization to keep former University of Tennessee football players in the community making a difference,” Davis said of Legends of Tennessee. “I always had a passion for working with children and coaching the game of football.”
Davis noted that he got his start in what would eventually be Legends of Tennessee in 2016 when he worked with former UT Head Coach Phil Fulmer with his Coach Fulmer Hall of Fame Camp. Davis served as the director of the camp.
When Fulmer took the athletic director job at Tennessee, he couldn’t continue to hold the camp so Davis took up the mantle.
“I decided to take what he did and put it on steroids and turn it into the Legends of Tennessee organization,” Davis said. “When we come to town, it is a weekend event. On Fridays, we have an event called the Life Skills Symposium — we’re educating kids on academics and how important that is; educating parents on how just like you’re a big fan on Saturday, you need to be a big fan of your child in the classroom; educating kids on the greatness of Tennessee football. There are so many principles of life that the youth have been struggling with.”
Davis said during his time playing football competitively, he struggled with mental health issues.
“I felt like I didn’t have a voice. I felt like it was very tough to find peace of mind being a student, an athlete and having a quality social life,” he explained. “I felt like a robot sometimes and people were just pulling me to do this, to do that and expected greatness from it. When you didn’t perform at a high level, you got criticized.”
He said social media’s growth has exacerbated that problem for current youth.
“It is a platform to destroy a weak mind and a developing brain,” he said. “If you don’t get any type of consulting and help with that, it leads into depression and the next step is suicidal thoughts.”
Davis noted that topics discussed during camps include bullying as well as dealing with post-COVID-19 pandemic stress.
“Kids have been isolated from their friends, a lot of these kids are still on their tablets where they can’t get into a classroom because of certain requirements in the school system,” Davis said. “Kids have been affected by trauma. Just as parents and adults, we’ve all been affected by COVID. We’ve had friends and family members we’ve lost.”
A program under the Legends of Tennessee organization to combat these sorts of traumas is The Huddle.
“Any time you’re in a huddle, it forms that accountability,” he said. “I remember those voices, I remember my quarterback — Casey Clausen, Erik Ainge and different guys — holding me accountable when I felt like giving up in a game or I felt like I had given it all in a game and they kept pushing me.”
The Huddle is available to come into the local community, Davis said, and includes work from current and former Volunteers.
“It’s a program we’ll be doing once a month throughout as many schools as we can in East Tennessee,” Davis said.
More information on Legends of Tennessee can be found at legendsoftennessee.org
Poe also spoke during the event, talking about what motivated him to get involved in counseling people during his post-football career.
Poe said he started playing football in the 6th and 7th grades and always wanted to play at Tennessee, after being born and raised in Covington.
“I was so stoked that I was being recruited by Tennessee, it was the only place I wanted to be,” he said. “Still today it’s the only place I want to be.”
During his playing days in the 7th grade, his mother had made a promise to come watch him during his games. However, it never came to be.
“The next day I made it to school and I got checked out of the classroom,” he said. “I was told by the secretary at my school that my mother had passed away. At that moment, my life shifted forever.”
Poe said he got support from other family members and students at the school, but he still struggled after the loss of his mother.
“I didn’t realize then that I would begin struggling with mental health,” he said. “I had no clue what mental health was. I would go on through high school and ended up tearing both my ACLs. I didn’t play my senior year of high school, I didn’t play my sophomore year of high school, I tore my ACL before both of those seasons. But fortunately, Coach Fulmer, (former UT Defensive Coordinator) John Chavis and a lot of guys on that staff, they believed in me. They saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
Poe started at Tennessee in 2003 and then his father passed away during his freshman year of college.
“I had support from people from all different walks of life,” he said. “That support really changed my perspective on life, my relationships and how I carried myself. I realized, too, it wasn’t just about me. I’m fortunate to be here. I don’t take life for granted because life has been fleeting for me from a young age.”
The duo also discussed the top 25 matchup against the Florida Gators from Saturday, which Tennessee ultimately won 38-33 in Neyland, and the impact Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel has had at the university and with the Legends of Tennessee organization. Davis noted that Heupel has been “instrumental” in the organization and the new name, image and likeness (NIL) law has as well with allowing current UT players to take part.
“I love what he’s doing,” Davis said of Heupel. “He’s the best offensive coach we’ve had in years. He walks the walk and talks the talk. He’s going to get this university back to high places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.