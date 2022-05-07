Fresh, local food is once again available at the Market Park Pavilion in Athens.
The City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market will be open Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. The first summer farmers market began on Tuesday at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market will be open Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting June 9. An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market with a wide variety of products,” Market Manager Brianna Baker said. “Things to look for this year will be produce, meats including chicken, and new baked goods like macarons. I anticipate another great season ahead of us. Our hours are different this year compared to the past few, as the vendors voted on giving an earlier start a chance, so we will now be open at 2 p.m. for sales to begin.”
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks & Recreation office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.