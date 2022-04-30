Etowah City School has received a $400,000 grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) School Uplift Program.
School Uplift is a 12-month behavior-based energy management training program developed with the State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient School initiative that helps public schools make energy choices that officials believe will improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use.
“School Uplift is another great example of TVA and Etowah Utilities working to enrich our community,” said ECS Director Dr. Mike Frazier. “We are so excited and thankful to have earned this grant which we will invest in needed upgrades that will improve our facility and make Etowah City School more efficient, healthy and comfortable. That means our teachers can focus more on teaching and our students can thrive.”
Sixty schools have completed the School Uplift pilot over the past two years, competing to earn grants for building upgrades and other learning environment improvements. On average, participating schools have saved more than 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes.
“This has made us more aware of the need to conserve energy and methods to save energy,” Frazier noted. “Some easy examples would be making sure to turn off lights when you leave a room or make sure to close a door behind you. Those are missed opportunities that are usually taken for granted, so this is something that not only helps here but at home as well since our students are able to remind their families as well.”
Etowah City School officials hope to use the grant money to make upgrades to the school building as well.
“We are going to replace all of our old lighting and go to LED throughout the whole building. We are also going to be replacing some of our HVAC systems that are old, and more,” Frazier noted. “Actually, the TVA has come and went through our building and showed us ways that would help us conserve energy.”
Frazier expressed his excitement on receiving the $400,000 grant from the program.
“It was a hard grant to get because you were competing against other school systems across the state, so we were elated to get it,” he said. “To compete you had to do things in the school to show the TVA and the Etowah Utilities Board that we were doing things to try to save energy on a month to month basis. We actually managed to save $2,000 a month by changing things and we have the evidence of it with our utility bills.”
He commended ECS Maintenance Director Patrick Underwood for his service in the program.
“He has done a tremendous job and oversaw the entire program,” Frazier said. “I want to thank Mr. Underwood for his leadership in our school. I give him all of the accolades and thank him for all that he did to help Etowah City School win this award. I would also like to thank the Etowah community and the utilities board.”
Underwood led a team of students due to the requirements made by the TVA for the grant.
“With my job I don’t get to spend time with the students like a teacher, but once a month we got the students involved through various contests such as coloring, energy science fair and various other ways of involvement,” Underwood said. “They were able to go around the school and make sure that other students participated in energy conservation and do things that I couldn’t do. The students did an amazing job. Honestly, I have worked with adults who haven’t even done as great of a job as they did. I just want to thank Dr. Frazier for allowing us to do this and I want to thank the TVA and the utilities board because without this grant we would never have the opportunity to get this work done.”
