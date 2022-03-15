NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Library & Archives will host a full-day summer camp, Historians in Training: Junior Archivist, for rising fourth to eighth grade students from June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The camp, presented by the Library & Archives Education Outreach team, will take place at the new Library & Archives, located on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. in Nashville. The cost to attend is $125 per camper, with an additional charge if before or after care is needed.
During the week-long camp, participants will explore historical topics and people while learning how archivists care for and protect historical documents for the future. As junior archivists and historians, campers will learn how history is preserved through hands-on activities, games and field trips to other local historical sites.
“We are looking forward to hosting our first summer camp at the beautiful new Tennessee State Library & Archives building,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The Education Outreach team has a jam-packed schedule planned that will appeal to any students who are interested in history and historical preservation.”
The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records and other documents of historical and reference value focusing on Tennessee and its people. The Library & Archives is home to many historical documents, including Tennessee’s three Constitutions.
The Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp is funded in part by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
To register for the camp, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/ summercamp
