The City of Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Monday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
• Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of this closure is the McMinn County Election Commission’s election supply pick up and drop off and election returns.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for possible traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Office of the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
McMinn County Road 250 (Mt. Verd Road) will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Henderson Farm for road maintenance. Traffic with be detoured to County Road 255, County Road 256 and County Road 264.
McMinn County 2020 property tax notices are in the mail, according to McMinn County Trustee PhiI Tuggle.
Property owners are advised to notify the trustee’s office if they don’t receive their 2020 tax notice within the next 10 days. New property owners especially should be aware of the mail because their tax bill might be sent to the previous owner if their deed was registered during 2020.
Even if a tax notice isn’t received, the taxes are still due and become a lien on the property. An incorrect mailing address might cause the tax notice to be returned to the county.
It is the responsibility of the home or property owner to advise the property assessor of any address change.
If you are paying your property tax in person, it will be necessary to enter the E. Madison Avenue basement entrance, then proceed to the trustee’s office on the main floor.
For information concerning a tax notice not being received, the owner should call 745-1291 for county tax information or email mcminntrustee@comcast.net
The McMinn County Trustee’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starr Regional Medical Center in Etowah will host the MEDIC mobile unit in its parking lot for a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m.
All donors must wear a mask; there will be limited supplies on hand.
All donors who make an appointment, keep it and donate will receive a free $10 E-gift card. Therapeutic donors and deferrals are not eligible for the card.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but priority will be given to those with appointments.
To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit www.tndonor.org
All donors will receive a free MEDIC gift and a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
The City of Athens has announced that the temporary parking at the Athens Eureka Trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Avenue, will be further restricted through Nov. 18.
Limited parking for three to four cars will be available during this time, with periods when no parking will be available. The purpose of this restriction is to allow for the construction of the new road that will enter the new parking lot and restroom area.
Users are encouraged to park at the Englewood Trailhead during this time period.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 95, 96, and 97 on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department and Kiwanis Club of Athens have partnered to present the Virtual Halloween Costume Contest and Explore “BOO”tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt events, while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virtual Halloween Costume Contest will have age categories of 0-5, 6-12, and 13 and up. Those wishing to participate will need to visit www.cityofathenstn.com/parks and click on the link for the Costume Contest. Once inside the link, the picture of the contest entrant wearing their costume can posted there and the recreation staff will compile them for judging.
As tradition holds, Kiwanis Club members will vote on their top three winners in each category. The costume contest submissions are open until Nov. 1. Judging will take place on Nov. 2 and announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 3. All prizes may be claimed at Athens Municipal Building.
The Explore “BOO”tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt is a family-style bingo card that encourages kids to find fall and Halloween items around their own household, city parks and Downtown attractions. The participant will take a picture of themselves doing each activity while completing one full line to achieve bingo.
With the help of a parent or guardian, the participants must then visit www.cityofathenstn.com/parks and click on the link for the Virtual Scavenger Hunt. Inside that link, post the appropriate pictures matching their location on the webpage to receive credit for the bingo.
All who complete bingo will be entered into a random draw that will award four participants with grand prizes. The scavenger hunt will run until Nov. 1. Announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 2. All prizes may be claimed at the Athens Municipal Building.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700.
Property tax notices for the City of Athens were mailed on Oct. 19. If you do not receive your notice by Oct. 31, call the city Finance Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 4.
You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., online at www.cityofathenstn.com, or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303. All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2021.
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions. Patrons may call 423-745-7782 for additional information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free of charge and open to all. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Criteria for applying online is:
• Someone in the household must have an email address
• Someone in the household must have applied for and received assistance between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2019.
• You must have a way to upload the required documents (Photos from phones are acceptable).
To apply online, visit https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication
Anyone facing a disconnection notice will not be able to apply for assistance online.
For more information, call 949-2191, ext. 142
To apply by mail, call your local office or 1-800-852-6155 and request an application be mailed to you.
Visit www.sethra.us to download an application or to find the link to apply online. You can also email completed applications with all required documents to liheap@sethra.us
