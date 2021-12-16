A prominent figure in the local area passed away recently.
Bill Sloan, 82, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5 at his home.
According to his obituary, Sloan was a member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville, the owner of Sloan’s in Madisonville, a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
After his passing, several members of the Monroe County community remembered the impact he had.
Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram stated Sloan had been a part of his life since he was in school.
“Not only has he been a business associate and an icon in the business community, he has been a lifelong friend for my entire family,” Ingram expressed. “My heart goes out to his family and to the community as well.”
Ingram stated that Sloan meant a lot to the community of Madisonville and to the county as a whole.
“Back before you had big box stores like Amazon he had that little brick building on Tellico Street that was a local community gathering place,” Ingram noted. “People were able to go get their plumbing, hardware, groceries, it was a one stop shop that now has expanded to Vonore and even Etowah.”
Ingram believes the most important part of Sloan’s success was how he supported all of the community efforts.
“Every civic group, organization, especially the youth has been instrumental for years,” he said. “Sloan loved this community and he loved Monroe County as a whole.”
Ingram believes one feature that helped make Sloan special was that every customer was important to him.
“He spoke to them, he wanted to help out personally. You weren’t just a number when you walked in,” Ingram expressed. “It was about the personal contact that he made with each and every person that walked in and that is what made his business and his interpersonal relationships grow over the years. Our heart goes out to the entire Sloan family, our dear friends. It is a community loss but I know that his family legacy will move on and continue to grow and prosper and we will all be able to look back and remember the great times and the good things that this family has done for our community.”
A friend and business rival of Sloan, Larry Mason, stated he would be missed.
“His business is one of the oldest businesses in town, along with us, and probably in the county as well but we have always been good friends and helped each other out,” Mason said. “He was a good man, honest and would help you out every way that he could.”
Mason said that Sloan meant a lot to him due to his caring nature.
“I think we grew on each other for ideas and advice,” he said. “This is a tragic thing that happens in life but he died doing what he loved to do.”
