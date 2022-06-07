A convicted felon allegedly in possession of a loaded BB gun, knives and drugs was taken into custody last week after he was caught swerving around the road.
On June 1 at around 3:30 a.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Benton was on patrol when he noticed a black GMC Envoy going west on South White Street in Athens “swerve, crossing the right white roadway marker line almost hitting the curb.”
As the Envoy turned onto Park Street, Benton pulled it over and identified the driver as Rafael Antonio Frank, 50, of Etowah. The deputy also noticed “several large knives in the center console,” so he had Frank get out of the vehicle.
At that point, Frank reportedly admitted there was also a BB gun in the passenger seat and a search of Frank’s person allegedly turned up a glass pipe that the suspect said he used to smoke marijuana and a small glass bottle with what appeared to be meth residue inside.
Frank reportedly claimed there were no narcotics inside the vehicle, but Benton noted that his search of it turned up “several pieces” of meth in the driver’s seat and a bag in a cigarette pack that had 1.8 grams of meth inside. Benton also said he found two more glass pipes inside the vehicle.
Along with the drugs, Benton said he found the revolver-style BB gun loaded with six .38 special caliber bullets. Benton noted that Frank is a convicted felon.
When Benton asked about the items he found, Frank allegedly said he was taking the drugs to his girlfriend and he “thought he could have bullets but not an actual, ‘real’ gun.”
That led to Benton arresting Frank on charges of driving on a suspended license, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.
