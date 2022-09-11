A parent’s show of concern turned into a larger conversation last week during the McMinn County School Board meeting.
During the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, Athens resident Austin Sauerbrei spoke about his concern over the recently implemented law that would retain students in 3rd grade if they don’t score highly enough on the end of the year assessment test.
The law states that students in 3rd grade “shall not” be promoted to 4th unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.
For students who fall short of the standards, there are a few ways to achieve promotion without retaking the same grade level. They are: if the student is an English language learner with less than two years of ELA instruction; the student has already been retained in K-3; the student is retested and scores proficient; the student attends a learning loss camp with a 90% attendance rate and demonstrates “adequate” growth on the test; or the student is assigned a tutor for the entire upcoming year.
Sauerbrei noted that he has a son in 1st grade who is a good student, but recently struggled on a standardized test and it set him back.
“Was that test a fair assessment of his progress,” Sauerbrei asked. “I don’t think anyone at the school thought so. We were able to move forward and keep him on track, but this new legislation could hold back our kid and thousands of other students based on a single bad day.”
He added that he understands both that the local school board didn’t implement this law and that it was intended as an effort to improve students’ performance.
“I won’t presume this 3rd grade retention bill was passed with any ill intent,” he said. “We all want our students to learn at a level appropriate to their age and we all want our kids to get the extra support they need to get back on track.”
However, he argued that in his view this bill won’t do that.
“This legislation feels like a big step in the wrong direction at a time when our teachers and staff are in dire need for support, not to mention the long term impact this could have on many kids in our community,” he said.
That led him to several questions for the school board members, including what compensation has the state offered to increase teacher pay or staffing and is there evidence that the summer programs being required as a fallback for students who are retained will work. He also wanted to know what parents could do to help the board, teachers and staff.
After his comments, McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison said that the programs being required as fallbacks are receiving funds from the state, but that there isn’t any certainty on getting new funds to pay more to teachers.
He also brought up the Tennessee Investment in Students Act (TISA), which will be the new funding formula for the schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
“We really don’t know what that’s going to look like yet,” Parkison said. “As of right now, it looks like there could be some extra money, but that remains to be seen. It’s a tough question to answer at this time.”
However, even without extra funding, Parkison said McMinn County Schools are in good shape moving forward.
“I believe in our teachers. This county has some great teachers,” he said. “We have all the resources we need for our teachers.”
Just two years after schools were closed early due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the 2021-22 school year was heavily impacted by pandemic restrictions, however, Parkison said that 80% of 3rd graders last year would have been retained if this law had been in effect then.
“It’s a scary thing,” he said. “We have a lot of things in place for this, we’ve got more coming probably a month from now. The summer programs have shown improvement.”
He added that it’s not too late for the state legislature to amend or eliminate the bill as well.
“Send letters from parents to our senators and representatives to show their concern for this,” Parkison said.
Board Member Mike Cochran said while he isn’t necessarily defending this legislation, he understands the concerns the members of the general assembly had when passing it.
“The problem is why would 80% of our kids fail,” Cochran asked. “I don’t want our kids to go to 4th grade if they can’t read. Why are our kids not learning to read by the 3rd grade? What do we need to be doing to address that in the 1st grade, 2nd grade and 3rd grade so that we do have 60% to 80% of our kids reading at grade level?”
He said this needs to be addressed at both the local and state level.
“The school board bears this responsibility and the state bears this responsibility because some of the reason these kids have been passed is because of laws (the state) passed earlier,” he said.
Cochran added that he sees this as an issue where the local board members need to seek out the correct solution.
“At some point or another, as a board, we have to look at the classroom and say what’s best for our kids,” he said. “If what the state tells us is best for the kids then we do it, but if it’s not, then we push back on the state. We’re behind the eight ball because we’ve allowed this to happen. We’re in an environment where we pass a kid no matter what.”
