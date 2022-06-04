NASHVILLE — State Rep. Mark Cochran (R- Englewood) and State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) have announced they have successfully secured $50,000 in state funding for maintenance and improvements for Tri-County Center in McMinn County.
“Disability services are essential to the growth and development of our citizens in McMinn County,” Cochran said. “These improvements will ensure those at Tri-County Center are put on a path to reach their maximum potential. I appreciate my colleagues in the House and Senate for approving this funding and supporting Tri-County Center.”
Tri-County Center is a non-profit organization that seeks to help developmentally challenged adults find occupations while offering choices to meet the needs of those with disabilities. They provide a variety of services to individuals to remain in a healthy and comfortable living environment.
“The Tri-County Center provides invaluable services to residents with disabilities and this funding will ensure that important work continues unencumbered,” said Bell. “I’m appreciative of my colleagues in the General Assembly for recognizing this need and appropriating the necessary funding.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion budget passed in April by the 112th General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.