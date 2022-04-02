An annual reminder of the dangers of distracted driving is nearing at McMinn County High School.
The school’s annual mock wreck is set for Wednesday throughout the day with various members of first responder departments set to assist.
In each iteration, the wreck features a student playing the part of a distracted driver who causes a collision with disastrous results. The driver’s fellow students play the parts of victims and witnesses as classmates from each grade level look on.
The wreck is simulated five times throughout the day, one for each grade level and then a performance for members of the community in the evening.
This Wednesday, community members can view a pre-wreck video at 5:30 p.m. and then the wreck itself is set for 6 p.m.
The mock wreck is held each year by Susan Ray’s Life Skills class and they have been making preparations for the event for some time.
Austin Kline, the student portraying the distracted driver, said that he hopes this year‘s version “sends a message” to students.
“When I saw it the first time, it changed my mind,” the senior said. “Seeing it as a freshman kind of scared me to death.”
Kline, who is in his first year as part of the mock wreck, said he was drawn to Life Skills because of his viewing of the wreck and because “Ms. Ray is a very charismatic teacher.”
He added that he wants people to come away from the mock wreck taking the potential repercussions of distracted driving seriously.
“Look left and right and see friends and family and see them in that position (as victims of the wreck) and think about how that can happen,” he said.
Fellow senior Anna Hudson has been involved in the wreck for three years and she said that being in class with Ray her freshman year got her interested in the wreck.
“She put it out there that if you want to affect students in a positive way, join Life Skills,” Hudson said.
Displaying the potential consequences of a wreck due to distracted driving is something she hopes will make an impression on students and the community alike.
“Anything can happen and we showcase the reality,” she said. “People don’t think about results until it happens and we want them to think about that.”
Kaylee Boggess is also in her first year with the mock wreck and, like Kline and Hudson, her viewing of it as a freshman made an impact.
“I saw Ms. Ray do it my freshman year and I thought it was a good thing that got the word out that unexpected things can happen,” the senior said.
The message she hopes to get across is the danger inherent in texting and driving.
“I know a lot of people in our generation do that,” she said.
Ray noted that while the event showcases the dangers of making the wrong decisions, the event is also about dealing with those ramifications.
“As with every year, our goal is to stress safe driving,” she said. “We also want to emphasize the importance of dealing with adverse situations in a healthy way in order to allow healing to occur.”
There will be a follow-up program for the students in their classes on Thursday discussing the outcome of the wreck and helping the students learn to cope with that type of situation.
