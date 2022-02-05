An opportunity for local high school students to receive a free prom dress or tuxedo is returning this year.
Christ Community Church’s Prom Shop is set for March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event was on hiatus for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Program Coordinator Edna Lunsford said they will return for their 10th year next month.
The event offers prom dresses and tuxedos to area high school students at no cost.
“The church is set up to resemble a boutique for the girls and a men’s formal shop for the guys,” she said.
The event is open to all students regardless of income level and Lunsford said she hopes it will help after the impact of the pandemic.
“I’ve had some parents say their income was cut and they would have trouble buying a ticket and a dress,” she said.
Along with the outfits, Lunsford said that items such as jewelry, makeup, shoes, white shirts and ties will be available as well.
“There are no eligibility requirements; it is not income based and everyone is welcome,” she said.
Anyone interested in making a donation of a dress, tux or accessories can deliver them to HomeTown Realty at 314 N. White Street in Athens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also call the church at 745-8185 and leave a message.
Over the years, Lunsford said roughly 900 dresses have been given out to area students. As the event progressed, she said organizers realized that male students had need of tuxedos as well, so they expanded to include them.
Lunsford has delivered fliers about the event to 25 schools in several counties, including McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, Loudon, Monroe, Polk, Bradley and Hamilton.
The idea for the Prom Shop began in 2010 when Kathy Quinn was looking through a flier in The Daily Post-Athenian for Valentine’s Day dresses. She then decided to look into getting donated dresses for prom.
After one year, the event went on a hiatus when Quinn moved. At that point, Lunsford picked it up.
She said she had no background in this area, but felt she was following God’s will.
“God targeted my heart. I’m the least likely candidate for this,” Lunsford said, noting that she got the message that “if you’ll say yes, I’ll take care of everything.”
Since she’s been running the Prom Shop, Lunsford said she has received great assistance from people.
“The support has been almost unbelievable,” she said. “He can use anybody who has a willing heart.”
Lunsford said it’s been a great experience for her to assist with the Prom Shop.
“It has increased my faith, how God has provided,” she said. “I’m grateful to the church for letting us have it there.”
She also noted that she’s seen the impact the event has on students from around the area.
One instance in particular that came to mind was when she met a girl holding a dress. The girl told her that she had gotten it for prom from the Prom Shop a couple of years ago.
“She said she felt like she needed to bring it back,” Lunsford said. “The next girl who came in went straight to that dress, tried it on and it was perfect.”
She said that she’s met students from all over the area and the region, specifically mentioning that people have driven up from Alabama to get a dress.
“Just to be His vessel, I’m humbled He chose me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.