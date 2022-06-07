McMinn Junior Livestock members at the Knoxville Spring Junior Cattle Expo included Clay Pitcock, Joseph Henry, Isaac DeBusk, Libby Jennings, Grace DeBusk, Jaxson Jennings, Abigail Henry, Morgan Shamblin, and Korbin Henderson.
Shown here is McMinn County 4-H member Kenlie Cornelius at the Cherokee Beef Clinic.
McMinn County 4-H and FFA members have already had a busy year learning about the beef project and exhibiting their animals.
On Saturday, April 9, McMinn County hosted a Multi-County Beef Boot Camp that was geared towards youth who are new to showing beef animals. Numerous beef industry members served as volunteers and partnered with McMinn Junior Livestock to help organize this event. Not only did McMinn Junior Livestock members have the opportunity to attend themselves, but experienced members served in leadership roles throughout the day.
On Friday, April 22, fifteen McMinn Junior Livestock members exhibited a total of 30 animals in the McMinn County Spring Beef Show.
The following day, McMinn County hosted another multi-county beef event known as Cherokee Beef Clinic. In addition to exhibiting their animals, at this event, youth participated in an educational clinic that helped participants gain a better understanding of how to prepare their animals and how to best exhibit their animals while in the ring.
Lastly, participants were also encouraged to compete in the skillathon contest while at Cherokee Beef Clinic. The skillathon competition tests the participants’ knowledge in areas such as beef breeds, feed types, cuts of meat, and more.
Youth then traveled to the Appalachian Fair Grounds at the end of April to compete in the Knoxville Spring Junior Cattle Expo where McMinn County was well represented.
Plans are already in place for the McMinn County Summer Beef Show on Friday, June 24, at the McMinn County Show Barn. Show time is 6 p.m.
