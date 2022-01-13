A portion of a major roadway between McMinn and Monroe counties will have travel on it restricted until the summertime due to repairs to a bridge.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) began work on the bridge over the Conasauga Creek on Jan. 4 and expects the project to continue until July 31.
For the duration of the construction, TDOT officials noted that “the contractor will reduce the road to one lane for the duration of construction. Traffic flow will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal system.”
According to TDOT Region 2 Community Relations Officer Rae Anne Bradley, “the contractor will be working on repairs to the bridge deck, steel girders and the stormwater drainage system on the bridge.”
As work on the bridge continues, Bradley noted that “the contractor will repave the bridge approaches and upgrade the guardrail in the area to meet current safety standards.”
She added that “wide loads will not be allowed to cross the bridge during construction due to a maximum width clearance of 10 feet.”
