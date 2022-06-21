The Cleveland/Athens Cotillion recently presented the 2022 Debutantes for this season at the Annual Summer Luncheon held at the Cleveland Country Club on Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m.
The theme was “Breakfast With the Debutantes.” In “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fashion, guests wore their favorite black outfits and accessorized with pearls.
Hosting the event were Mrs. Thomas Arrendale Jr. (Missy), Miss Elly Arrendale, Mrs. Greg Calfee (Lori), and Miss Olivia Calfee.
Lily Marie Bradney
Lily Marie Bradney is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Bradley (Jill). She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Thomas O. Moore, the late Mr. Thomas O. Moore, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gene Bradley.
Bradney attends Middle Tennessee State University. She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Delight Ministries. Her hobbies and interests include reading, cooking, and baking.
Catherine Ann Brown
Catherine Ann Brown is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanton Carlton Brown (Angie). She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Alice Hairrell, the late David P. Hairrell, and the late Mrs. and Mrs. Thomas H. Brown.
Brown attends the University of Tennessee. Her hobbies and interests include swimming and track.
Mary Emily Buchanan
Mary Emily Buchanan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Buchanan (Ginger). She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Barbara Buchanan, the late Mr. William Buchanan, Mrs. Judy WIlson, and the late Mr. Edward Wilson.
Buchanan attends Auburn University. She is a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Women in Business, and Emerge Leadership Program. Her hobbies and interests include traveling, exercising, and spending time with friends and family.
Ella Ruth Dunn
Ella Ruth Dunn is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jason Dunn (Holly). She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benny Dunn, Ms. Frances Mattison, and Dr. Kent Mattison.
Dunn attends the University of South Carolina. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Advocates Against Alzheimers, and the Cardiovascular Technology Club. Her hobbies and interests include traveling, skiing, and golfing.
Savannah Kathryn Ingram
Savannah Kathryn Ingram is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wayne Ingram (Jill).
She is the granddaughter of Ms. Carolyn Ingram, Mr. Jerry Franitza, Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ingram, Ms. Mary Holloway and the late Mr. David Holloway.
Ingram attends East Tennessee State University. She is a member of the Gamma Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta, Physician Assistant Student Organization, Circle K International Club, American Society for Microbiology, and Volunteer at Kids Collation.
Her hobbies and interests include traveling, going to the beach, snow skiing, and going to concerts.
Ella Katherine Millard
Ella Katherine Millard is the daughter of Ms. Mary Ann Millard and Mr. Jason Preston Millard. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen R. Martin, Ms. Fleeta Millard, and the late Mr. Ray Millard.
Millard attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Her hobbies and interests include school, sorority, traveling, socializing, outdoors, and shopping.
Megan Paige Salazar
Megan Paige Salazar is the daughter of Mr. Daniel and Dr. Aimee Salazar. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pesterfield, Mr. and Mrs. Franz Hagar, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Salazar.
Salazar attends Samford University. Her hobbies and interests include serving in children’s ministries at her church, volunteering in the community, working out, and spending time with friends and family.
Callahan Grace Tentler
Callahan Grace Tentler is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Edward Tentler (Sara). She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Walton Hyland, the late Mr. Robert Walton Hyland, Mrs. Robert Edward Tentler, and the late Mr. Robert Edward Tentler.
Tentler attends the University of Tennessee. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Her hobbies and interests include hanging out with friends and family, exercise, and fashion.
