USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest have announced the annual Tellico River Clean-Up is set for Saturday, March 13.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. that day at the Tellico Ranger Station in Monroe County.
Registration will be conducted with a drive-through process this year. Volunteers will register from their vehicle, pull forward and receive bags and gloves. Participants are asked to wear masks while interacting with registration personnel and to remain in their vehicle.
Volunteers are encouraged to be socially responsible while working together picking up trash.
Last year’s clean up included nearly 150 participants and half a ton of trash was collected along Tellico River, North River and Citico Creek.
“Everyone is encouraged to wear long sleeve shirts, sturdy shoes or boots, and gloves. Garbage bags will be provided as well as the garbage pickup. This is always a fun and rewarding event,” Forest Service representative Mary Jane Burnette said.
This event is sponsored by the Forest Service, Tennessee Valley Association, Trout Unlimited, Chattanooga Trout Association, Keep Monroe Beautiful, Indian Boundary General Store, Starr Mountain Outfitters and the Tellico Outfitters.
For more information contact Burnette at 423-397-8413.
