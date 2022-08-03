Plans continue to change as the McMinn County Facilities Joint Committee members progress on plans for renovations to the county schools.
The committee, which is made up of members of the McMinn County Commission and McMinn County School Board, met Tuesday night for the first time since completing walkthroughs of each school to get a first-hand look at the work needing to be done.
There have been a couple of different plans in place for renovations, but both have been rejected by the committee members.
After some back and forth throughout the lengthy meeting on Tuesday, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry gave the committee members an amount that they can plan around for renovation work.
He noted that starting on July 1, 2023, there would be about $27 million available, but more could be freed up going forward.
“We pretty safely have $37 million over a three-year period,” Gentry said.
That doesn’t include any money McMinn County Schools adds to the pot, he noted.
With that in mind, the committee members focused in on what they felt were the two schools with the biggest needs to spend that money on – Riceville Elementary School and Englewood Elementary School. The hope was to make the most necessary changes to those schools and then handle more needs as the money becomes available.
In regard to Riceville, the main focal points during the meeting were replacing the gym, adding classrooms to eliminate the portable buildings and increasing the cafeteria and kitchen areas.
“I can’t say classes won’t get shut down” during the renovation process, noted Main Street Studio Architects’ Sam Moser.
That was a goal during the first two sets of renovation plans. Moser suggested the possibility of a phased approach to the work at Riceville, if that would avoid interruptions.
“There are certain conversations we’ll have to have with the staff (at the school),” Moser said. “Our hope is the portion you build will empty out the portion you’re going to renovate.”
The first plan presented to the committee had a brand new school being built that would accommodate a middle school.
“We’re going to spend $40 million right there fast with the problems Riceville has,” School Board member Rob Shamblin said of the newest renovation talk. “In less time you could probably build a new school in the athletic field footprint and it might not cost much more. We need to spend that money wisely.”
The committee members also took a closer look at Englewood, with Moser focusing in on the round portion of the building that houses, among other things, the library.
“It’s a little different animal,” Moser said. “The original building at Englewood has multiple issues.”
The plan for Englewood has been to take down the round building in the center and add on to other parts of the school.
“Making this kind of investment at Englewood gets us 50-60 years down the road at one of our highest need schools,” Moser said.
Commissioner Tad Simpson suggested adding a wall around the library instead of tearing down the round building since noise was a major concern.
“This is our issue – we can’t renovate that in two months, period,” Moser said. “If you keep that round building, those kids are going to have to go somewhere else during renovations.”
The final decision was for Moser to come back to the committee with more firm numbers on the new plan at Riceville and Englewood and they would make a decision from there.
“Based on the funding we’ve discussed in the room and based on this area we’ve talked about with the first two highest needs, would it be a collective directive for our team to create that scope of work proposal and get it back to (MCS Building and Grounds Supervisor) Heath (Frazier) and he distributes it to both committees to make sure we’ve got it covered,” Moser asked.
That was the consensus in the room.
