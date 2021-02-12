An acceptance that “no one is perfect” is one of the keys to a lifelong relationship for a local couple.
Donald and Doris Stewart were married on June 6, 1970 during a ceremony at New Zion Baptist Church.
The couple, both originally from Etowah, began dating when they were in high school – Doris a freshman and Don a junior.
They met at New Zion Baptist Church and were a couple for seven years before tying the knot at the same place where they first met.
After their marriage, Don served as an engineer at CSX and Doris worked for McMinn County Schools as a physical education teacher at Mountain View Elementary School.
After each of them retired, Don has continued his hobby that consists of an interest in old cars and Doris remodels old houses for rent.
Together, the couple enjoys camping and traveling.
The couple said the key to a long, successful marriage is understanding and accepting each other – even when disagreements occur.
“We accept each other’s faults and love each other past those faults with God as our guide,” the couple said.
That is also the advice they would pass along to new or prospective couples.
“No one is perfect,” they said. “Learn to live with the person you marry, but get to know them before you marry them.”
The couple also noted they are happy with the way life has unfolded for them.
“We are very proud of McMinn County and glad we live here,” they said. “We are glad our grandkids are close by so we can see/love them anytime.”
The couple has three children – Wesley Stewart, Brad Stewart and Annie Bryan. All three live in the Athens area, all within a quarter mile of Don and Doris. The couple also has seven grandchildren.
