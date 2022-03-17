The Englewood Water Tower Committee is still seeking funds to continue their work on the town’s landmark.
During Monday night’s Englewood Commission meeting, Beth Sizemore requested that the board members allow her to use some of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project.
City Manager Joe Cline explained to the commissioners that ARPA funds were federal stimulus money given to cities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sizemore told the commissioners that she had previously spoken with Cline about using some of the money for the water tower restoration.
“I am going to come back and request that we can bid again,” Sizemore said. “(State Rep.) Mark Cochran has specifically asked that if we don’t raise money to totally do the water tower if we could just do the tank, so in order to know what we would need to paint the tank we would need to have bids on it.”
She noted that she had taken the liberty of writing up information on the possibility of four different opportunities.
“We have the possibility here of having enough money to do just the tank instead of what we originally intended to do, which was totally restore it,” she announced. “The second would be to remove as much lead paint as possible and paint the entire tower. The third would be to remove as much lead paint as possible and paint the tank and the hand pumps. The fourth would be to clean up and take care of the exterior of the system.”
Cline stated they would need to present the options and let contractors state their prices.
“Basically I’m requesting that we get the proposals and look at the possibility of using some of the rescue money to help with the tower,” she expressed.
No action was taken by the commissioners on Sizemore’s request.
The water tower was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in April of 2020 and the current efforts from the committee are part of the effort to revamp it after that acknowledgement.
It is the first of its kind to be placed on the national register.
