Two McMinn County school systems have been honored for their efforts to aid area students.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced last week the 68 districts that have received statewide recognition as Best for All Districts for significantly investing federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to drive student achievement and improving academic outcomes.
Among those are Athens City Schools and Etowah City School.
Best for All Districts will receive financial, operational, celebratory and resource benefits in appreciation for districts’ planned investments to spend their share of the $3.58 billion in federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on services, resources and supports that will help students achieve academically.
ACS Director Robert Greene noted that much of the system’s spending went toward summer school, instructional materials, supplies and tutoring.
“Without the dedication of our teachers to be willing to work summers and after school, we wouldn’t have gotten this,” Greene said.
He noted that this designation will open up a $175,000 grant for the system and makes them eligible for others.
That, he noted, will allow the system to continue to keep nurses in all the schools for at least one more year.
ECS Director Dr. Mike Frazier added that getting this designation is a great thing for his school.
“We’re excited and enthusiastic because it gives us opportunities we wouldn’t otherwise have to work on summer school, as well as having more tutorial one-on-one time,” he said. “Those are the two best ways to help our students.”
Frazier said it’s a benefit to the system to have the state recognize them.
“We’re excited about being part of this and receiving recognition from the state,” he said.
Gov. Bill Lee announced a Day of Recognition in honor of Best for All Districts on Friday, Feb. 11. Additionally, each Best for All district was awarded grant funds from the department’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funds, with the full grant funding for Best for All Districts totaling more than $15 million.
“Tennessee’s ‘Best For All’ districts have gone above and beyond to invest strategically in student achievement, address learning loss and drive positive outcomes,” Lee said. “As we continue to prioritize students, I commend each of these high-performing districts for their hard work and thank our teachers and administrators for their commitment to providing high-quality education across Tennessee.”
“Tennessee’s Best for All districts are truly deserving of this recognition for their strong commitment to strategically investing in their students at a time when there were literally billions of other opportunities to spend,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Our kids deserve the best possible education we can provide them and I am proud to honor our Best for All districts for their leadership in putting a clear focus on academic achievement to help them succeed.”
Beginning in 2020, the U.S. Congress responded to the global COVID-19 health pandemic by passing several pieces of legislation and, as a result, Tennessee is benefitting from over $4.5 billion for K-12 education to be spent between spring 2020 and fall 2024.
Through three rounds of funding referred to as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 funds, over $3.58 billion will flow directly to local school districts to decide how to spend.
