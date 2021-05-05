With the weather warming and COVID-19 cases receding, the Athens Parks & Recreation Department’s Farmers Market is set to debut on May 18.
The market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturdays starting June 12 from 9-11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 9-11 a.m.
Athens Market Manager Brianna Baker expressed her thoughts on the re-opening of the farmers market.
“This really is my favorite time of the year and the farmers market is probably my favorite part of this job,” Baker said. “It is a good sign that summer is coming.”
She stated she has received a lot of calls from sellers seeking permission to sell an additional product this year.
“I have received a lot of calls asking to sell meat at the market this year,” she noted. “I have two or three vendors who are certified and permitted to sell who are interested in the market, so it seems every year we offer a bigger variety and that is something to look forward to.”
She believes this a good opportunity to acquire more vendors.
“The more vendors we have, the more it attracts those who are driving along the streets,” she noted. “We usually have a good crowd that comes in and we have several vendors but we would love to see it grow.”
According to Baker, it is free to set up for produce vendors.
“You just need to have a farm inspection done by our office, so it is really a good way to get your local farm out there,” she noted.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can get an application from the City of Athens Parks & Recreation office or go online to athenstn.gov for the application, which should be returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
“I think the farmers market is great and everybody needs to come down and experience the farmers market,” she expressed. “We have a lot of vendors selling a lot of different things so you can get wonderful brownies, cucumbers, corn, meat. You can get a complete meal just by coming down to the market.”
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown.
