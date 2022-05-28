NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed the next president of Cleveland State Community College
In a special called meeting, the board appointed Dr. Ty A. Stone as the next president of Cleveland State.
She will succeed Dr. Bill Seymour, who is retiring after leading the college for 8 1/2 years and more than 43 years in higher education. Stone has been president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, since 2017 and previously served in the leadership of Sinclair Community College in Dayton Ohio, from 2010 to 2017, including vice president for strategic initiatives and vice president for business operations.
Stone was recommended to the board by TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings, following months-long searches led by a search advisory committee which selected and announced multiple finalists for the position.
The search committee included members of the Board of Regents, representatives of the colleges’ faculty, staff, students and alumni, and community and business representatives from their region.
Public forums with the finalists were held on the main campus. Afterward, the chancellor further interviewed the finalists and reviewed public and campus input in making her recommendation, which was announced earlier this month.
Regent Thomas White chaired the Cleveland State search committee.
Board members unanimously approved Stone’s appointment.
Stone said, “I am deeply honored to be confirmed by the Board of Regents as the next president of Cleveland State Community College.
“I am excited to join the community and am looking forward to supporting and advancing the educational priorities of the state of Tennessee and working toward the success of our students. I was moved by the commitment and engagement of everyone who served on the search committee, and it validated for me that Cleveland State is a very special place.”
Stone earned a Doctor of Philosophy in organization and management at Capella University, a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organizational strategy at Trinity University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington Adventist University.
She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and twice was named to the City & State New York Higher Education Power 100 list of higher education leaders, public officials and philanthropists in New York State.
Her complete resumé and more information about the search process are available on the TBR website at www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president- cleveland-state-community- college
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.