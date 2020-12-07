A continuation of sorts may be on the horizon for the Tennessee General Assembly, according to a local representative.
Tennessee State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Georgetown) expects to see legislation from the previous legislative session continue at the start of the next session of the assembly in January due to last session being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are following the protocols for the pandemic. We have screens at our desk and we have hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks, we have not had a massive outbreak of COVID among our members,” said Howell. “I know everybody is healthy right now and I expect that we will want to fill out a full calendar and complete everything that needs to be done.”
The pandemic will present a challenge to the legislation this year with one area in particular.
“The number one job of the legislature is to balance the budget and that will be a challenge this year because COVID has really done a number on our revenue,” Howell noted. “Unemployment went through the roof, businesses were closed, and people were staying in their homes and not buying much and we do depend heavily on our sales tax.”
Howell stated the “good news” is that the revenue was slowly swinging back to what they had this time last year.
“We still have a ways to go but when you compare where we are here in Tennessee to some of our other states across the country we are in better shape financially than most,” he stated. “Though that doesn’t mean that it won’t present a challenge.”
Some legislation was postponed from the last session due to the virus causing the session to be expedited.
“The constitutional carry bill is one that I expect to see because we had to table it in the last session. One of our members have already introduced a new constitutional carry bill for this year,” he stated. “Education will also be front and center. We had a meeting with (Education) Commissioner Penny Schwinn and several superintendents of schools to talk, hypothetically, about what we expect to see. Funding will be a challenge and schools themselves have been faced with immense challenges with teaching the students due to virtual and in-person learning.”
One of the issues they have encountered is some students and teachers of surrounding school districts do not have access to broadband for remote learning.
“We are looking for ways that we can try to solve that problem, especially in rural Tennessee,” he noted. “There is already discussion about a bill to seek a waiver from the federal government to forgo the testing that we normally do at the end of every school year ... It puts so much pressure on our teachers who are already under a lot of pressure trying to teach both in-person and virtual and so there is a bill to forgo the testing this year.”
Howell stated another bill has been passed to ensure that if the federal government doesn’t waive the tests, then the teachers will not have repercussions against their grading program for this year.
He foresees the arrival of potentially several new COVID-inspired bills to take place during the new session as well.
“I served on the Ad Hoc committee to examine the Tennessee Code regarding executive powers and there will be two or three bills, I imagine, to tweak the Emergency Powers Act,” he said. “I imagine that we will set caps on how many days the executive office can declare a state of emergency (due to being in a state of emergency for for the past nine months currently). The legislature represents the people and many people have told me that they feel that their voice has been left out because we are in a state of emergency.”
Another thing they would like to do is create a bill to bring all county health departments under the same TCA code so that each health department wouldn’t be able to create their own rules.
