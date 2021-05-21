The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Pilot Club of Athens is hosting a bike rodeo at MooFest on June 5.
Check-in will be at the corner of Church Street and E. Madison Avenue (just behind the McMinn County School Board office). Check-in is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The bike rodeo will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be two age groups: Children 5-6 and 7-8. Bring your bike to ride in the bike rodeo area. There will be safety stories with puppets by Athens Anchors. State Trooper Travis Ryans will be talking about bike safety and there will be bike inspections. Children will receive a snack and treat bag. Twenty-five helmets will also be given away.
The bike rodeo is limited to the first 25 registrants. Text or call 423-506-6551 or email PilotClubofAthens@gmail.com to register your children.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays starting June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Good Faith Clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 25.
• Drive through pharmacy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Sign up for physician visits at 4 p.m.
Patients wanting a mammogram in June should ask for paperwork for appointments.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2-3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
