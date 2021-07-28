Two McMinn County residents have been invited to be presentees at the 61st Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance is set for Saturday evening, Aug. 21 and is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion. Last year hundreds of teenagers as well as adults (from various parts of the United States) enjoyed the same event.
This year, Kellan Baker and Carlee Rule will both be taking part.
Baker, the daughter of Justin and Karen Baker, is a student at McMinn Central High School and her activities include Community Action Group of Englewood, Hands of Praise Team at Englewood First Baptist Church, mission trips with Englewood First Baptist Church, McMinn Central soccer team, McMinn Central basketball team, McMinn Central track team, Anchor Club, Pep Club, FCA and Student Council.
Rule, the daughter of Lee and Lisa Rule, also attends McMinn Central High School and her activities include varsity basketball for three years, varsity soccer for three years, Anchor Club for three years, FCA for three years and Pep Club.
“This is our one outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers,” stated a news release from the Teen Board. “It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.”
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards.
Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service.
“We honor selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers,” the release continued.
Saturday Aug. 21 is set to start with practice and brunch, followed by the mayor’s dinner, honoring the presentees and other important dignitaries. Festivities will continue the evening of Aug. 21 with the presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Following the presentation is a black tie reception.
