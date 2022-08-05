With State Senator Mike Bell retiring, the field was open in Tennessee Senate District 1 for a new state senator.
That race was made a bit more clear Thursday night, as the two party primaries clinched nominees for November’s general election.
In unofficial results posted on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, in the Republican primary Adam Lowe defeated Mark Hall 9,647 to 8,549.
On the Democratic side, the secretary of state’s website showed the lone candidate — McMinn County resident Patricia Waters — garnering 2,003 votes.
On the Republican side, Lowe won McMinn, Bradley and Rhea counties, while Hall won only Meigs County. In McMinn, Lowe led Hall 2,478 to 1,964 and in Meigs, Hall led Lowe 723 to 571.
On the Democratic side, Waters earned 637 votes in McMinn County and 256 in Meigs.
In the United States House of Representatives races, on the Republican side, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann defeated Sandy Casey 52,060 to 13,603, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State website. On the Democratic side, Meg Gorman was unopposed as she earned 22,194 votes.
On the Republican side, Fleischmann led Casey 3,559 to 939 in McMinn County. Gorman garnered 624 votes in McMinn County. According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, in the U.S. House of Representatives District 4 races, Scott DesJarlais was unopposed on the Republican side while Wayne Steele defeated Arnold J. White on the Democratic side. Steele earned 11,166 votes, while White garnered 5,991.
