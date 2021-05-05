In the Monday, May 3 edition of The DPA, the story about the inaugural Fifth Friday fair had a couple of errors. The event was held on Friday, not Saturday as was incorrectly stated, and the mention of Market Park in regard to the next planned event should have read as Pocket Park. The DPA regrets the errors and any inconvenience they may have caused.
