MCMINN COUNTY
Beer Board will meet today at 7:15 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a meeting of the full County Commission.
Election Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, has been cancelled. The meeting is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the McMinn County Courthouse to conduct any election business to come before the board.
ATHENSBoard of Education will hold a work session on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at noon at the Administration Building.
City Council will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building. This meeting will be followed immediately by a meeting of the Athens Beer Board.
ETOWAHBoard of Education will meet today at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
