All donors at MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Mobile Drives from April 25-29 will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn in concert on May 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The winner will be drawn on May 2.
From April 27-29, donors will receive a $10 Food City gas card while supplies last. Gift cards are only available for those three days.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.
The 2022 McMinn County Rabies Clinic will be conducted from Monday, May 2, through Saturday, May 7. The cost of the rabies shot will be $12. The rabies vaccinations can be obtained from the following veterinary offices during their regular office hours. Please call them ahead of time for an appointment.
• The Animal Clinic of Athens, 828 Rocky Mount Road, Athens, 745-7436
• Athens Small Animal Hospital, 318 Maple St., Athens, 252-0558
• Family & Friend Pet Clinic, 111 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-8107
• Home Vet, Home Visits ONLY, 800-529-5815 (Slight charge for home visit)
• McMinn Regional Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, 649-0370 (Animal must be spayed or neutered)
• Mecca Pike Animal Hospital, 467 Hwy. 310, Etowah, 263-1704
• Offutt Veterinary Service, 101 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-6564
• Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, 1209 Hwy. 68, Sweetwater, 351-7122
• Union Hill Veterinary Hospital, 1405 Hwy. 30 E., Athens, 744-7049
Cats and dogs should receive their first rabies vaccination as soon as possible after three months of age, but certainly by six months of age.
Note that the reduced fees will only be available during the rabies clinic dates.
State law requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination
For more information, contact Missy Wolford with the McMinn County Health Department at 745-7431, ext. 15, or 423-618-3189.
McMinn County 4-H is hosting the tomato project.
This project is open to 4th-8th graders and is $5 to join. 4-H is partnering with McMinn County FFA where participants will receive two plants that will be picked up from the McMinn County High School greenhouse on May 20 from 3-6 p.m.
4-H members will grow their plants and bring three tomatoes to the Tomato Show at the Athens Farmers Market on Aug. 13 at 9:45 a.m. There will be categories to enter including best in show, ugliest, best recipe, and more.
Space is limited. Call 423-745-2852 for more information.
A Meet The Author event featuring Tyler J. Boyd will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. at the Meigs-Decatur Public Library.
Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of The Library.
The Meigs-Decatur Public Library will be holding a book sale on May 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. each day.
The City of Niota’s Fifth Annual Train Show will be held Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Pilot Club of Athens will host its annual Spring & Summer Fashion Show, Luncheon & Silent Auction on Saturday, April 30, at noon at First Baptist Church of Athens. Doors open at 11 a.m. The pre-show starts at 11:40 a.m. with special entertainment.
The event will feature Lily Pad Boutique and Poppeas Children’s Boutique.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from any Pilot Club member or by calling Pam Breedwell at 462-4523. Tickets are also available at Lily Pad Boutique.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, April 26, at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Refills begin at 3 p.m. and doctor visits begin at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic is for adults (18-64) in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Artwork is currently being displayed at the Etowah Carnegie Library by artist Barbara Ensley of the Community Artist League.
Ensley’s exhibit “The Invisible Thread” is a celebration of the interconnectedness of life. This series of 20 paintings were not painted consecutively. Instead, Ensley switched between canvases allowing each layer of acrylic to dry in between. The paint remaining when an image was completed became the beginning of the next painting. The result of this process is an “invisible thread” of paint that ties all these pieces together in a fluid but cohesive manner.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Ave in Etowah and may be reached by calling 423-263-9475.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties. The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
