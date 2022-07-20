Power rates are going up again locally as a result of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) soaring monthly fuel charge.
For Etowah Utilities customers, EUB General Manager Harold Masengil said the rate is rising 5.5% for August, leading to a likely increase in the average residential bill of $10 per month.
He noted that the increase is entirely due to hikes on the TVA side.
In Athens, TVA’s fuel charge for the month of August is $0.04855, up from the current $0.04031, and that takes the overall power rate to the highest level it has ever been at Athens Utilities at more than 12 cents per kilowatt hour.
“We have said it before, and it is a simple fact, that it is key to keep in mind that Athens Utilities Board has not raised your power rate. Not one bit,” said AUB Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough. “The AUB rate for August is exactly what it was in June, at $0.07412 per kilowatt hour. The local utility will not make an extra penny on this increase. It all goes to TVA. In fact, our local rate was the same in June and July, and it will be identical in August and September.”
So, with the August AUB rate exactly the same as June and July’s rate, Scarbrough noted that the cause for increased costs is TVA’s fuel charge soaring.
The August TVA fuel cost is up roughly 146% compared to one year ago.
A year ago, the TVA charge was at $0.01973. In the upcoming month of August, TVA’s charge is $0.04855.
When added to AUB’s base rate, Scarbrough said the full cost of a kilowatt hour of electricity will be $0.12267.
“To have the full charge for a kilowatt hour of power at more than 12 cents is a shocker to all of us. We hope that TVA can somehow get the fuel charge back in a range that our people are more accustomed to,” Scarbrough said.
For an AUB customer who uses around 1,500 kilowatts of energy in August, the TVA jump in cost will add about $15 to the power bill. And this estimate doesn’t account for an increase in use.
If a household uses more than 1,500 kilowatt hours, the increase could be even more.
“Some AUB customers have asked where they can go to have their voices heard on this, to talk to someone about the TVA fuel charge doubling in the last quarter versus a year ago,” Scarbrough said. “TVA has a hotline you can call at (888) 289-8409. A utility customer can discuss the charges with a TVA rep and hopefully can get some answers.”
AUB customers also can e-mail TVA at complaintresolution@tva.gov or they can call the TVA ombudsman at (865) 632-8133.
Customers have some measures they can take at their homes to keep their power bills in check.
“We have customers who want to keep their home at 68 degrees and that is solely their choice. It will come at a cost, but it is strictly up to the homeowner. But for those who want to shave a few dollars off of their bill we have a few standard tips to offer,” Scarbrough said.
Those customers can make changes to their thermostats and home environments during the summer, when people are using more electricity to cool their homes.
• Turn up the thermostat to 75 degrees. “Sixty-eight degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” Scarbrough noted.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• During the hot parts of the day (generally 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.), avoid using the oven. If making food, try using the microwave instead.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air and keep it inside the house.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
