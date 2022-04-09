During the recent McMinn County Commission Strategic Planning Session, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry expressed concerns about vaping devices being sold to juveniles.
He said he recently spoke with McMinn County Juvenile Services Director Melissa Hughes about their concerns over youths vaping.
“There’s frustration at how seemingly easily you can get it at convenience stores and how they’re selling it to the youths,” Gentry said.
Vaping is a smoking alternative that has increased in popularity in recent years. When vaping, a person inhales a plume of vapor from an electronic cigarette. Some consider it a healthier alternative to smoking.
“What can we do to get them to stop selling to youth,” Gentry asked McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
Guy responded that there’s some give and take in these types of investigative situations.
“It’s tough to make these cases,” he said. “We have to have a special kind and certain age bracket person who can go in and make these buys,” he said. “It requires a certain amount of legal finagling to be able to do alcohol or vaping buys.”
He also acknowledged that he sees a problem there too, but said that making that work around finite resources can be tough.
“I don’t care a bit to do that (make alcohol and vaping buys), I agree wholeheartedly with what you’re saying,” he said. “It’s either we put our attention on that or out buying heroin and other things off the street that are killing people. I’m not taking anything away from what they’re saying — they have a huge problem in high schools.”
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department has held pre-planned lockdowns in the past at local high schools and offered students amnesty opportunities to turn in objects such as vapes. Late in 2021, a fentanyl-laced vape pen was found at Sequoyah High School in Madisonville as well, sending two Monroe County school resource officers and a Sequoyah High School nurse to the emergency room.
Gentry added that he’s concerned about the marketing of vapes and similar products.
“Alcohol is absolutely being advertised to youths now,” he said, noting that he’s seen alcohol packaged to look similar to energy drinks.
That brought a recollection back to Guy’s mind as well.
“The clean-up crew picked up a Smarties off the side of the road,” Guy said. “You had to look at it real close to realize it wasn’t really Smarties. It looks like candy, but when you read it, it was a marijuana edible.”
He added that the current inconsistency on the legalization of marijuana — it’s legal in some states, but not others, and is still illegal federally — can cause confusion for people as well.
As can the recent legalization of hemp and CBD (cannabidiol, an active ingredient in marijuana) in Tennessee.
“When they made hemp legal, they basically legalized marijuana,” Guy said. “That’s all it is, low-grade marijuana.”
