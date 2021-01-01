The City of Niota has several projects in mind for 2021, including the return of its annual festivals.
Niota City Mayor Lois Preece shared her hopes for the new year, starting with the city’s plans for the water department.
“We had a water grant a year or so ago to improve our rate in controlling water loss,” Preece said. “We have gradually improved on that and we will be installing automatic read meters, which will also help in that process.”
The city also received a grant for the sewer system, which officials plan to use to replace the equipment that had been installed 46 years ago.
“We have received our money’s worth out of the old equipment but they need to be replaced,” she noted. “Then we will be working on our sewer lines.”
The city also received a 100% grant that officials are excited to utilize.
“There will be a new sidewalk from the traffic light in Niota down to the school and there will be work done on US11 and Northbourne Road,” she noted. “Those are our major construction projects that are mostly grant funded.”
She expressed her excitement for other projects that would be happening around the town.
“We are going to be opening the museum with our history of Niota, the 19th Amendment, and our railroad,” she stated. “We will hopefully be bringing back our 1920 events that were canceled because of COVID. It is the celebration of the women’s right to vote and we are looking to have our steam engine come back in.”
Town officials also plan to host their roaring ‘20s dance along with the previously mentioned events in August of 2021.
“Our model train show is May 1st and 2nd, the Fried Green Tomato festival will be on the second Saturday in September which this year will be the 11th,” Preece said. “We are also looking to have our second annual car show, which will be the first Saturday in November, which would be Nov. 6. Finally our Christmas parade is planned for the first Saturday in December, which is the 4th.”
The car show, along with many other potential fundraisers throughout the year, will be used to purchase an outdoor stage for the town.
“The stage is something that we will use during the festivals and we also plan to start having concerts,” she noted. “The concerts will probably be in the spring and in the fall because we don’t want to have to go against (Downtown Athens’) Sounds of Summer.”
The stage could also be used as part of the town’s wedding venue.
“We hope to be able to hold our events and have interaction with our own community and the communities around us,” she expressed. “It has kind of been isolated having everything cancelled and we have not been able to have the connection with our citizens that we would like to have.”
Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson shared Preece’s thoughts on connecting with the citizens.
“If we are allowed to have a normal year and hold all of our events as scheduled then we are looking forward to seeing our communities and citizens,” Anderson said. “We have been working all through the pandemic to get these grants and just planning for a good 2021.”
