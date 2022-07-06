The City of Niota held its first of what officials hope is many of the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Saturday.
According to Niota City Mayor Lois Preece, the event was a success even though attendance wasn’t quite what they wanted.
“The attendance was light but for our first event we feel it was a success,” Preece said. “We got to meet with people and have some fun. We had a really good disc jockey and we had a great cook, both the DJ and cook were veterans who volunteered their service.”
The event had several games such as races, cornhole, tug of war and more that drew attention of children.
“We received some positive feedback from it and next year we are planning on adding more vendors,” she noted. “That should draw more people. We just needed to have something to start with to know where to go next and with this one being the first one we know where to go from here.”
This event also helped new downtown businesses to the town garner some attention.
“We sent everybody to visit those stores and encourage people to shop in our new stores,” Preece said. “They are new stores and people needed to know they were there.”
This year’s Independence Day celebration for Niota was intended for the local community however, next year, Preece hopes to advertise the event to the general public.
“I think we will just open this up so that anybody who wants to participate can come,” she stated. “There are a lot of events that take place that day like Etowah and Madisonville and this will provide another choice of location for people to come to and we don’t interfere with firework times, so people can go watch the fireworks where they would like.”
Looking ahead toward the city’s next event, the City of Niota is currently accepting vendor applications for the upcoming Fried Green Tomato Festival.
“Our applications are online at cityofniota.org,” she said. “This will be our 10th annual Fried Green Tomato Festival.”
The deadline for vendor applications for the Fried Green Tomato Festival will be Sept. 1.
“Niota has had a very successful year and we have shown growth in many areas,” Preece expressed. “We have shown growth in all aspects of our town, not just with festivals.”
