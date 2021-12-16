Athens Utilities Board dealt with widespread power outages on Saturday and now has a crew headed to aid with cleanup in Kentucky as a result of the major storms that swept across four states over the weekend.
“Our line crews started working around 2 a.m. and didn’t finish until all customers’ power was restored around 11 p.m.,” stated AUB officials on their Facebook page. “The wind and lighting did a number on the trees around our area. It wreaked havoc and inconvenienced around 2,750 customers to experience a disruption in their services. In a couple instances, our men would get power restored to an area and then a different tree would come down, knocking the same people out of power again.”
However, it was noted that this area was impacted by the tail end of the storms and didn’t see much of the tornadoes that greatly damaged western portions of Tennessee, along with Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois.
“We were fortunate in our area to only experience storms. Many in surrounding areas are dealing with tornado clean up and the loss of their love ones,” the officials continued. “We know how hard this can be as the anniversary of our tornado five years ago was last week.”
As cleanup efforts continue in those areas, AUB employees have decided to assist, according to officials.
“Athens Utilities Board is proud to have a six-man crew in Mayfield, Ky. to help in efforts to get power restored to the area. They rolled out of Athens at about 2 a.m. (Monday) morning and began a convoy to Mayfield along with crews from Cleveland Utilities,” the statement continued. “We have no doubt that this highly skilled team will jump right into the middle of the most challenging work and get it built back. We are thankful we have the personnel to be able to send help in these difficult times.”
