A step forward has been made in the process of completing the new performance center at McMinn County High School.
During the August McMinn County School Board meeting, members voted unanimously to spend some money that has been donated to get a more firm number on what the center will cost.
“I would like to recommend that the board give me permission to use part of the money that has been donated to this project to pay Sam Moser to do analysis on what it would take to remodel,” Director of Schools Lee Parkison said.
Moser is with Mainstreet Studio Architects and is also working with the system on its ongoing consolidation project.
“He is in that process right now on our schools, but he would also be doing the same to see what it would take to build this center,” Parkison explained.
The director noted that the price to do that has increased from $30,000 to $63,000 and, as a result, wanted to make Moser’s assessment contingent on agreement from the performance center’s five-person committee.
“We would like their blessing on that and I suspect they would be OK with it,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Board Chair Sharon Brown said this is a good sign for the performance center moving forward.
“I, for one, am excited that we’re able to move forward in a positive direction with this,” she said.
After the unanimous approval by the board, Brown reiterated her positive feelings toward the project.
“That’s a great step in the right direction,” she said.
The Cherokee Performance Center was approved in December 2015 by the school board.
The facility would be built on the grassy patch beside the home stands of Cherokee Stadium and its 6,000 square feet of multiple-use space would serve all student-athletes, male and female, at the school. Features include 20 lifting stations, level flooring with 10 inlaid lifting platforms, garage doors on each end, windows, skylights, large commercial ceiling fans, high-efficiency LED lights and male and female bathrooms.
The new facility would allow up to 70 athletes to work out simultaneously in partners of two — enough to accommodate a typical McMinn varsity football team entirely in one session and leave plenty of time left in the day for all other athletic programs at McMinn to get in their workouts.
McMinn’s current weight room, located in the football fieldhouse, measures roughly 40 feet per side and allows a maximum of only 32 athletes to work out per session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.