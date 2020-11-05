Applications for Friendly Fellow food baskets will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 9.
For more than 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club food basket project has been a Christmastime tradition for the entire community in Athens and McMinn County. The Friendly Fellow Club was started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram to serve households in the community with food to get them through the winter.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, applications will be available for pickup from the drive through windows of any McMinn County branch of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, or SouthEast Bank.
Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive through windows or mailed by the close of business on Saturday, Dec. 5. For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box.
All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
The community will gather to pack food boxes on Monday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens (located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company in the building across the street from American Bedding).
Baskets will be distributed at that location on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Applicants are asked to bring the yellow copy of their application at that time for verification when picking up their box.
