One local man is dead and another was airlifted after an early morning wreck Tuesday.
Matthew Perian, 18, of Etowah, was killed and an Englewood resident was injured in the two-vehicle accident that took place near Etowah.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Perian was traveling northbound in a 1996 Dodge R-3500 on Highway 411 near the intersection with County Road 863.
At the same time a 2019 Freightliner was moving southbound on the same road.
The THP report indicated that Perian traveled across the center lane divider into the southbound lane and hit the Freightliner head on.
The driver of the Freightliner was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga by LifeForce. Perian was reportedly deceased upon arrival of the fire department.
Etowah Rural Fire, Englewood Rural Fire, Etowah City Fire, AMR and McMinn County Sheriff’s Department all responded, along with Polk County Fire & Rescue.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rodney Best investigated the accident.
The driver of the Freightliner reportedly was wearing his seat belt, while Perian reportedly was not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.