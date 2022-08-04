The fourth concert in the 2022 Sounds of Summer series will featuring returning jazz musicians The Tim Hughes Quartet and Will Boyd and Kelle Jolly on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Tim Hughes Quartet was founded in 2008 by Athens resident Tim Hughes. The group began by playing standards by notable jazz musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. Eventually the group started writing and performing their own music. The group consists of Hughes on trumpet and flugelhorn, Robin Payne on keyboard, her husband David Payne on drums and Robert Grier on bass.
Husband and wife duo Boyd and Jolly are known for their respective jazz performances and songwriting. Jolly is an accomplished professional vocalist, songwriter and music educator.
“While her style is somewhat evocative of Sarah Vaughan, Ms. Jolly’s infectious stage presence and unique style demonstrates musical creativity from rhythmic scat singing to whistle tones,” stated a news release. “Sparks really start to fly when Jolly collaborates with partner Will Boyd.”
Boyd, a multi-wind instrumentalist, is a regular member of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra. He is a Zen master of woodwinds and, together with Jolly, they possess a wide array of musical knowledge ranging from jazz standards, old school rhythm and blues, spirituals and pop music.
Festival producer Meredith Willson stated, “We are so excited to bring back these SOS favorites to the Market Pavilion stage. They are crowd pleasers and perennial favorites of this concert series and we look forward to another great evening of free live music in Downtown Athens.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. under the Market Park Pavilion. Kona Ice will be serving frozen desserts/drinks and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The remaining concerts in this year’s season are: Sept. 3 — Kinslee Melhorn opening for September Song; and the season finale at Pumpkintown on Oct. 8 — The Dexter Thomas Band.
Sounds of Summer is a free-to-the-public Friendly Festivals production that receives financial support from: McMinn Tourism Board, Valley Oil, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management Group, Athens Kiwanis Club, WarrenJackson CPAs, DENSO, Starr Regional Medical Center, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and Athens Main Street, and advertising/media support from The Daily Post-Athenian, Morning Fax and The Arts Center.
