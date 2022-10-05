One of the City of Etowah’s more popular historical events is set to return this year.
The Murders on Main Street event is slated to take place this month and will be presented on Oct. 20-22.
According to a news release submitted to The DPA, Murders on Main Street is “a unique historic interpretation of six murders that occurred on Tennessee Avenue during Etowah’s first 50 years from 1908-1958.”
Tours will be held from 6:30 p.m. until about 9 p.m.
The event was a favorite of former Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and founder of the Murders on Main Street tours, the late Durant Tullock.
“All of these murders are a unique part of Etowah’s past,” Tullock once said of the event. “All of the events were taken straight out of the newspaper accounts and court documents to correctly adhere to what occurred at the time. The events are ones that many of us have heard over the years. Many myths and legends surround these actual events and we hope to teach history in an entertaining venue.”
The event is being brought back by Tullock’s wife, Sandra.
“We are thrilled to bring back Murders on Main Street this year,” she expressed. “This is very important for Etowah, it brings a lot of people in and it is a historic representation of real events. It adds atmosphere and fun to the town.”
The event was created by Durant Tullock, who compiled the history of the town.
“He created a play for the events and the Gem Players agreed to act it out,” Sandra Tullock noted. “I think Durant will be thrilled that we are keeping the event going and we get to honor his memory by keeping it going.”
Tickets for the event are now available to be purchased at Choate Printing in Etowah and the Tennessee Overhill Office, which is in the L&N Depot, for $15 per ticket.
Tickets are limited and it is recommended to purchase tickets prior to the event to guarantee participation.
The event is a 10 block walking tour through the downtown district of Etowah with groups of 15 leaving from the Etowah Carnegie Library every 15 minutes.
“Please come out and enjoy the show and the history of the town of Etowah,” Sandra Tullock expressed.
