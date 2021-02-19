Simmons Bank Financial Center Manager Joanne Arnett of the Park Street location recently reached out to the Grace House for a partnership between the two agencies.
“Her concern and support were warmly welcomed by the leadership of the non-profit,” stated a news release from Simmons Bank. “Together, they established a donation drive supported by Simmons Bank associates and members of the community that would directly meet the immediate needs of the Grace House.”
The Grace House was founded nearly a decade ago as a community outreach effort of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Its mission is to help male addicts and the homeless in the McMinn County area by providing hope for a healthier future.
This non-profit helps provide new residents with a warm place to sleep, food and other necessities to aid in their recovery process.
For more information on Grace House initiatives and how local residents can support them, call 423-453-5694 or visit https://www.stpaul sathens.org/grace-house
