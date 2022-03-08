Local residents will have a chance to look over the City of Athens’ fleet of vehicles while partaking in food truck options later this month.
Named Food Truck and Fleet, the event is currently planned to take place at Market Park on March 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We did an event in October, Food Truck or Treat, and we had over 276 people come down,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker. “That was our first time doing a food truck event. One of our drivers suggested doing a truck night where all the city vehicles appear, which is where the fleet comes in with this, so we will feature fire trucks, police cars, public works vehicles, parks vehicles and such so the children and families can go around and look at all of the different vehicles the city uses.”
The original event was inspired by the local residents’ interest in creating a public area for food trucks to gather.
“This allows people to experience a variety of food,” she noted. “For example, mine and my husband’s tastes are completely different when it comes to food, so finding one food truck that we can both eat at can be challenging. So this offers one place with many food truck options.”
Baker hopes the food truck vendors will be able to sell out of their stock during the event like they did during the previous food truck night.
“I hope this will give our local people a chance to try some of the food that the trucks are offering. Each one offers its own little style of food,” she stated. “I really hope they will have the opportunity to try new local foods.”
This event is one that Baker would love to see repeat and grow for the city.“We are still looking for a few more vendors,” she said. “I think we can get about six vendors because I want this to be worth everybody’s time. So any vendor who would like to apply can go to our website at athenstn.gov/parks. Our food trucks were phenomenal to work with last time and I am looking forward to meeting some new ones and continuing to support our local vendors.”
