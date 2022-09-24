The McMinn County Swift Museum is set to host the annual Swift National Convention starting on Sept. 28.
The convention will be held at the Swift Museum at the McMinn County Airport from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.
The Swift Museum was founded by Charlie Nelson in 1968.
“Its purpose is to support the existing Swift aircraft that were built between 1946 and 1951,” said Swift Museum Foundation Executive Director Scott Anderson. “We have a membership of about 650 people. We have a museum with seven aircraft on display and artifacts.”
They also have a parts department to support the aircraft.
“It is also educational,” he noted. “We get a lot of people here who aren’t pilots who come here to learn about it.”
The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for employee lunch break.
“Entry into the museum is free but we do have a donation box for people. People have been very generous after they visited the museum,” he noted.
The convention will be a gathering of members who join together for fellowship.
“We do flying, we have forums on learning more about the aircraft and how to take care of them,” Anderson said. “We sometimes have guest speakers from large aviation communities and lately we have around 35 to 40 airplanes.”
He noted the convention used to feature more planes during the 1990s.
Saturday night will feature a banquet for the members, however the general public is able to join the activities during the day as well as visiting the museum.
“There is no formal airshow anymore,” Anderson noted. “Insurance prevented us from continuing that practice but there is informal flying, so they can see people using these airplanes.”
The public is also able to participate in a fundraising raffle to help support the museum.
“The grand prize is a $30,000 credit towards an aircraft engine of your choosing or $20,000 cash,” he noted. “There will be other aviation-oriented prizes given away also.”
There is a maximum of 2,500 tickets that can be sold during the raffle.
“Those who want to participate can go to swiftraffle.com,” he noted. “We feel it is important to keep this convention and get the membership together so they can see what we are doing with their airplanes and so that we can all see each other.”
The drawing for the raffle will be made after the banquet with the winner being notified by phone “immediately” as tickets are drawn.
“They are drawn from the website,” Anderson noted. “We will contact the winners and let them know that they won.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.