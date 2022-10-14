New leadership is in place at Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
VEC has announced the addition of new President/CEO Dion Cooper.
The announcement comes about eight months after the retirement of former President/CEO Rody Blevins.
During those eight months, former Vice President of Marketing Patty Hurley has served as onterim president/CEO.
“I am excited to welcome Dion back to VEC,” said Hurley. “He can step right in and move the cooperative forward.”
Cooper is employed at Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Texarkana, Arkansas, where he served as president/CEO since 2021 and served as vice president of IT and Communications and Cooperative Services from 2018 to 2021 and director of IT and Communications in 2017.
In addition, Cooper is a member of many boards and organizations. He is chairman of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Analytics, Resiliency and Reliability Member Advisory Group; a member of the NRECA Strategic Technology Advisory Council; and is a board director of the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, to name a few.
Cooper holds a Master of Business Administration degree, a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology, an Associate of Applied Sciences Degree-Mechanical Engineering and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree-CAD/CAM Technology.
With Cooper’s experience, this will not be his first time holding a leadership role, nor will it be his first time at VEC. From 2006-2017, he worked as a systems administrator in VEC’s IT department.
“Dion was always an exceptional employee and dedicated to our members and employees,” said his former boss and current IT Vice President Karen Davis. “I am excited to have him back at VEC. It feels like a homecoming. He has all the qualities to succeed in his new position.”
Hurley will continue to fulfill her duties as interim president/CEO until Cooper steps into the role in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.