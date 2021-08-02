Atlas Physical Therapy in Athens has announced the opening of its new Pediatric Therapy Department, bringing to the community a component of therapy that no other outpatient therapy center in the region offers, according to officials.
“With the growing need for pediatric therapy we are excited to welcome Christi Morris to the Atlas Physical Therapy practice,” said Raj Patel, the PT at Atlas Physical Therapy. “Christi is now one of less than 40 board-certified pediatric therapists in the state of Tennessee and she brings a passion and dedication for kids, with many years’ experience as a pediatric therapist. With the addition of Christi to the staff we will now be able to give parents in our community the peace of mind of excellent service for their children that is also close to home.”
Recently relocated from the Middle Tennessee area where she practiced pediatric physical therapy for the last eight years in home health care and outpatient settings, Morris has worked with many orthopedic, neurological and developmental diagnoses in both settings. This year Morris was board certified with the American Physical Therapy Association as a pediatric specialist.
“I am excited to be in Athens to provide the best care available for the children for Southeast Tennessee,” Morris said.
Treatments available as part of the Pediatric Therapy Department at Atlas Physical Therapy include neurological conditions, genetic diagnoses, torticollis and plagiocephaly, orthopedic impairments, hematology and oncology, as well as working with children on the Autism spectrum.
