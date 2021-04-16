ATHENS
City School Board will host a joint meeting with the Athens City Council on Monday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Athens City Middle School Library, located at 200 Keith Lane. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse to reorganize, approve the budget for 2021-22 and to conduct any other election business to come before the board.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
