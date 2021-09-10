The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162, and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110, and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Sept. 14 and 28.
The clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the City of Niota will hold its 9th Annual Fried Green Tomato Festival.
The City of Niota and the Niota Depot Preservation Committee sponsors this event in Downtown Niota surrounding the oldest standing train depot in Tennessee built in 1854. All proceeds from this year’s festival will go toward building an outside stage to be used for community events.
Friday, Sept. 10, will start with bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Many prizes donated by local merchants will be awarded and refreshments will be sold. That evening concludes with the showing of the “Fried Green Tomatoes” movie on the outside of the depot. Bring a lawn chair and blankets.
Saturday is the official opening of the festival at 9 a.m., with a 5K and a 1-mile fun walk from East Niota Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies will have a patriotic theme, including a presentation of several Quilts of Valor to veterans. Music will begin about 10 a.m. with bagpipes. Other entertainers include Richie Layman and the Tim Hughes Quartet at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a senior women’s dance group from Mississippi at noon, gospel singer Brad Harris at 2 p.m., and at 3 p.m., Hippy Shakes.
There will be numerous food booths, some specializing in fried green tomatoes, and craft vendors, face painting, a train ride for kids, a petting zoo, pony rides, an antique tractor display and more. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
