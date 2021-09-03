The offices of Athens Utilities Board will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The offices will open under normal business hours — 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the following day.
Standby crews will be on call and available across all divisions.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. These offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for regular business hours.
The residential garbage route for Monday, Sept. 6, is the only route that will be affected by this holiday closing. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact thePublic Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in McMinn County on Highway 411 at Polk County line on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
