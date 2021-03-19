As things continue to open up in the community, two familiar events will make their return in the City of Niota.
The city will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt and it is currently planned to take place on Saturday, March 27 in front of the Niota Depot.
“It will start at 10 a.m. so that people will have time to go to other egg hunts,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “There will be two divisions, the first one will be for ages 1-5 and the second will be for ages 6-12. There will also be prize eggs.”
She noted they have scheduled a rain date for April 3 should the weather not cooperate on the 27th of this month.
“This egg hunt is being sponsored in part by Domino’s, People’s Bank of Niota, and the United Grocery Outlet,” she noted. “They gave us money for candy so this won’t cost the city anything. I like city projects like this, not to cost the taxpayers any money and that is my aim.”
She believes children will be excited to go outside and participate in the egg hunt.
“I think it is a great event,” Preece expressed. “It is usually well attended if the weather is good and I think it shows that Niota is interested in all of its citizens.”
The second upcoming event will be the Niota Train Day on May 1 and May 2, which will also be held at the Niota Depot.
“I am really looking forward to this event because we didn’t have it last year,” she expressed, adding that the model trains on display are always good to see. “It gives these people a chance to show off what they have. It gives them a chance and a place to display their layouts and let people appreciate their hard work because these are very intricate.”
She noted there is a lot of train interest around the area due to Niota being a railroad town.
“This is a wonderful place to have it,” she noted. “Our hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.”
In the past, Train Day typically has had a large turnout.
“We would have between 400 to 500 people arrive for this event and I hope that we can see something similar this year,” she expressed. “I have invited train clubs in Chattanooga, Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Maryville and Crossville, but individual layouts are also welcome so it doesn’t have to be just clubs. If anybody is interested in participating just call the depot and we will send you an application because there are a lot of people with personal setups and displays in their house and this would be the perfect time for them to bring their stuff out.”
The deadline for those who would like to apply to display their models is April 26.
“I just hope the event is as well attended as it has been in the past because once you are in here it is a very exciting event,” she said. “Joe Guy will be giving the history of trains and the railroad industry in the Niota area this year and that will be around noon on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.